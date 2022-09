THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Crawford County welcomes Wilkinson County

Both teams were vying for their first win of the season. The Eagles were 0-2, while the Warriors were 0-1 after a BYE last week.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Eagles hosted the Wilkinson County Warriors Friday night.

Check out the highlights from J.B. Hawkins Sports Complex: