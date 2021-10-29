The cloudy skies will clear out just in time for Halloween this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The remnants of a low pressure system are keeping Georgia cloudy, but that will clear out ahead of Halloween.

Today and Tomorrow

The cold front has passed, and Georgians will most certainly notice that later this afternoon. Typically when a cold front passes, the weather in its wake is cooler than before it passed. That is most certainly the case with this one with temperature drops upwards of 15 degrees being felt around Middle GA this afternoon. High temperatures are only going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, just a few degrees warmer than the overnight lows from yesterday! However, what’s different about this cold front is that instead of clear, sunny weather being left after it passes instead we are stuck with clouds. Wind typically will flow from the northwest following a cold front, bringing in dry arctic air.

This time around the air is remaining moist thanks to wind from the southwest. The southwest winds for today are also packing a bit of a punch, sustaining speeds of up to 15 mph and gusting upwards of 20 mph. Cloudy skies will stick around for today and tomorrow, with tomorrow’s highs being a couple of degrees warmer than today being the key difference. Scattered showers are possible both today and tomorrow as well primarily during the afternoon hours. An isolated shower or two will also be possible overnight as low temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Halloween

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning the low pressure system will finally break down and the cloud cover will break up. A few of these may still remain during the early daylight hours on Sunday, but a northwest wind will quickly replace the moist air in Georgia with a cooler, drier air. Temperatures will increase a good bit from Friday and Saturday however thanks to the return of the sun, topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few scattered clouds may also fill in during the late afternoon hours. There is no rain threat with these. Trick-or-Treat conditions will be pleasant but slightly chilly, so layering up under costumes is likely a good idea for the kiddos. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s and lower 60s during the sunset hours of Halloween, eventually falling into the mid 40s by Monday morning.

Expect sunny conditions to stick around heading into the start of November with a gradual temperature increase into mid week. Wind will remain light and variable ahead of its next round coming out of the east to add maritime moisture to the atmosphere. At this time the next potential day of rain will be either next Thursday, Friday, or both. The passing of a next system will likely drop highs into the 60s again with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, bringing the beginning of the wintertime feels.

