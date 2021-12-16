(41NBC/WMGT) — Looking to gain a furry friend this Holiday season? 41NBC is bringing you 12 different adoptable cats from the Bibb County Animal Shelter that are looking for a forever home. We will be posting new cats daily counting towards Christmas, so check back with us to see what new friend we’re featuring each day.

In the 12 Days of Catmas Bibb County Animal Shelter gave to me…

Day 1:

Apollo

First up is Apollo. The BCAS say he arrived at the shelter on December 2nd of 2021, and that he’s 1 year old. He’s a neutered indoor kitty, and volunteers at the shelter say he’s very loving.

Day 2:

Heman

Next is Heman, who the BCAS say they found roaming the area of Vineville Avenue. Heman is a 6 year-old neutered male who arrived at the shelter on November 15th of 2021. He’s very docile and sweet.

Interested in taking one of these kitties home? Call Bibb County Animal Services at 478-621-6774 or email tbelew@maconbibb.us