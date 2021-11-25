Temps warm for Thanksgiving, rain possible for Black Friday



It is a cold night across Middle Georgia, but we will get a small reprieve from the chill for Thanksgiving.

We will start to see a small increase in moisture tomorrow ahead of our next cold front that will help warm temps into the mid 60s.

Clouds will start to increase by tomorrow afternoon and evening, keeping our lows warmer than what we have seen most of the week.



The front will be making an entrance to Middle Georgia during the early morning hours on Friday.

If you have some Black Friday shopping plans during the predawn hours, you might want to bring some rain gear.

The good news is that shower activity will be done by sunrise, but cool and gusty conditions will move in for Friday afternoon.



Behind the cold front, dry air and cool skies will filter into the area.

The weekend is looking dry, with highs staying below normal.

We will finally get a small warm up to the mid 60s by the middle of next week.