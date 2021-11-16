Temps slowly warm this week



It was a sunny, but cool day in Middle Georgia as our highs warmed to the upper 60s.

We will see a warmer day Tuesday across the area as high pressure pushes further east, keeping us clear as well.

Tomorrow will start a trend of highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s, that should last through Thursday.



After a nice warming trend through the week, a cold front will approach the area on Thursday.

This will bring a small increase in our moisture, and the potential for a few showers by the afternoon.

We will also see an increase in cloud cover ahead of the front, but otherwise the main impacts will be a cool down behind the front.

In general, the forecast will be staying dry for much of the weekend, but cool air will keep us in the low to mid 60s.

Another front approaches by Sunday night, bringing a chance for a few showers.

A significant cool down looks possible sometime next week, so stay tuned for the forecast.