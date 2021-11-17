Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle of the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Early fall temperatures are returning to middle Georgia heading into the middle of the week.

Tonight

Only a few clouds filled in over Middle GA today with the skies clearing completely shortly after sunset. Winds will continue to blow out of the south overnight at about 5 mph, slowly adding moisture to the Georgia atmosphere. The lows overnight will warm a few degrees compared to this morning in response with most locations bottoming out in the lower 40s.

Wednesday

Another sunny day awaits Middle GA for this week’s Hump Day. Wind will continue to blow out of the south at about 5-10 mph, and thanks to the added moisture a few more clouds are likely during the afternoon. The abundant sunshine will also allow high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s for most locations. One or two cities may reach the 80 degree mark. Wind will begin to shift towards the south-southwest overnight heading into Thursday, allowing a few more clouds to fill in overnight. Low temperatures will respond accordingly, continuing to warm by a few degrees. In fact, with the coming warmup it will likely be more than 5 degrees for most locations, jumping from the low 40s into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday

The trend of sunny start and cloudy, wet finish continues again this week…so it seems. The trend of late week cold front will continue, but so will the other trend of showers and storms petering out before they arrive in Middle GA. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with wind blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph. The cold front is expected to pass through during the late evening and overnight hours, but the chances for rain in Middle GA are slim. The only locations that may see a shower or two at this time would be Forsyth or Thomaston. The wind will shift to the north-northwest at about 10-15 mph (with gusts 20+ possible) once the cold front passes. Low temperatures will respond by dropping around 10 degrees, falling back into the lower 40s across the region.

