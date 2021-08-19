Temperatures slowly climbing towards mid 90’s by early next week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Heat index values will top 100° again this afternoon as dangerous heat and humidity continues across the southeast.

TODAY.

Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low and middle 90’s. It will feel like the triple digits for much of the afternoon so make sure you are taking the correct steps to stay safe if you plan on being outdoors. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today, but overall coverage is limited. Tonight, clouds will hang around as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. A few showers are possible through midnight, but past that it will be dry.

TOMORROW.

We will wrap up the work week with another round of summertime showers and storms. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low and middle 90’s during the afternoon before falling into the middle 70’s overnight.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

We will see a slight uptick in rain chances on Saturday, but washout conditions are not expected. If you have outdoor plans for Saturday or Sunday try to get them done in the first half of the day. Early next week we will see temperatures climbing towards the middle and upper 90’s before falling back into the low 90’s by midweek. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each and every afternoon.

