Telfair County schools move to virtual learning

The school system says it plans to resume in-person learning on Monday, August 30.

McRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Telfair County Schools are the latest to switch from in-person learning to virtual due to rising COVID cases in the area.



Telfair County Schools posted on its Facebook Page, it will switch to online/packet learning beginning Wednesday, and last through Friday, August 27.

Tuesday will be an optional day for students to attend in-person learning.

Students will be excused if they do not attend tomorrow, and will receive information about assignments.

