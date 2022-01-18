Teen wanted in connection to Aggravated Assault and Auto Theft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An aggravated assault and auto theft that happened earlier in January has the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office searching for the teen seen in the photos attached here.

According to the BCSO, Investigators have obtained warrants and are looking for 18 year-old Jhaiven Maxwell in connection to an Aggravated Assault that took place at the 4300 block of Summerhill Drive, as well as an Auto Theft that took place at Twin Pine at Walnut Creek Apartments at 1737 Graham Road on January 6th, 2022.

Maxwell is described to be 6 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. A photo of Maxwell is attached.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the whereabouts of Jhaiven Maxwell is urged to call Investigator Omar Sanders at (478) 951-6896, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.