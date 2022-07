Soperton teen missing

Last seen in Soperton

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Treutlen County Sheriffs Office are asking for your help in finding a missing 16 year old.

William White was last seen in Soperton on July the 10th, he is 5′ 7″ and weighs 147 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 272-1522 or the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 529-3223.