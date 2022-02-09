Suspects wanted in connection to stolen vehicle investigation at Quick Stop on Pio Nono Ave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sherriff’s office is investigating a Personal Armed Robbery of a motor vehicle in which three suspects are wanted.

The incident happened on February 7th, were three male individuals approached two women who were exiting the Quick Stop at 1800 Pio Nono Avenue. The three suspects brandished a firearm at the two women, and demanded that they give up their vehicle to the men. The women complied, and the men jumped into the vehicle and were last seen fleeing the scene heading east toward Mercer University Drive. The vehicle stolen is described as a 4 door, grey, 2015 Jeep Patriot with black rims.

The suspects (as pictured here) were described as three black males, one wearing a hooded shirt with the word “Drip” on the front, the second wearing a blue “NIKE” sweatshirt, along with blue pants and flip-flops, and the third man was seen wearing a black and gray camouflage sweatshirt with black pants and shoes.

If anyone has any information about this armed robbery, or any other crimes, please contact the Bibb Country Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.