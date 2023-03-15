Suspects formerly out on bond now back in jail after termination of monitoring service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon-Bibb judge makes a decision to terminate a service that monitors suspects out on bond.

Following Superior Court Judge Howard Simms’ termination of a bond monitoring service, eight suspects who were formally out on bond are now back in jail.

The use of Eagle Monitoring Services, LLC is now prohibited in Macon-Bibb County after the service failed to notify the District Attorney’s office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of activity violating the terms of suspect’s bonds.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis explained that when the Sheriff’s Office requested data on suspects, the information provided by Eagle Monitoring Services showed the suspects were in violation of their bond. The Sheriff’s Office had not been made aware of the violations prior to the request of that information.

“We had found some deficiencies with the monitoring company back before the end of last year,” Davis said.

In February, Davis met with representatives from Anytime Bail Bonding and Eagle Monitoring Services to instate a 90-day probationary period. Less than two weeks after their meeting, one of the suspects being monitored was killed on Wren Avenue, and another suspect was allegedly kidnapped on the morning of his scheduled court appearance.

“And at neither one of those times had either the DA’s office, or the Sheriff’s Office, been notified of the deviations in the monitoring components of what was going on with that particular defendant,” Davis said.

After the incidents, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office drafted a letter to terminate the monitoring service midway through the probation. As part of a hearing that took place Monday, Judge Simms questioned Corey Dunlap, the owner of Eagle Monitoring Systems, LLC.

“It seems that the representative from Eagle Monitoring couldn’t quite grasp the definition of house arrest, meaning, ‘you’re supposed to be at home,'” Davis recounted.

After Dunlap was questioned, Judge Simms made the decision to revoke Eagle Monitoring Services’ monitoring privileges indefinitely.

“The lack of notification and monitoring was so severe that Judge Simms issued an order from the bench that Eagle Monitoring Company would not be allowed to monitor in Bibb County any further,” Davis said.

Suspects currently out on bond are now being monitored by A1 Monitoring.