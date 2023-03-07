Macon man due in court on murder charges goes missing

District Attorney Anita Howard says Christian Demond Williams was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing related to murder charges for an incident in 2021, but did not show up.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man due in court Monday on a murder charge, is missing according to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard.

She says his defense attorney was sent a 16-second video that appears as though Williams is a victim of a kidnapping. Williams’ defense attorney then turned the video over to prosecutors, and prosecutors contacted law enforcement.

“At this time, we are very concerned about the safety of Mr. Williams and the safety of the community,” said DA Howard. “Mr. Williams has displayed dangerous behavior in the past, and we believe he and whomever he may be with – voluntarily or against his will – are a risk to the community. We are trying to determine if this incident is a kidnapping or if Mr. Williams is on the run. Either way, we need to get Mr. Williams back in custody for his own safety and the safety of the community.”

Williams faces charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and four counts of Aggravated Assault. Witnesses say the victim in the 2021 incident, Gregory Watson, was inside a convenience store when Williams went inside, called out to Watson and began shooting. Surveillance video corroborates the report, as it shows Watson standing in the store when a man comes in and starts shooting.

DA Howard says despite opposition by prosecutors, Williams was granted bond in December of 2021 and released on January 7 of this year after posting that bond. Prosecutors are now concerned Williams may reoffend or retaliate over the incident on the video.

The court also issued a bench warrant for Williams after he didn’t show up in court Monday.

If you have any information or have seen Williams, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.