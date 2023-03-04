UPDATE (3/3 9 p.m.) – Investigators say 27-year-old Raymond Nottingham of Warner Robins and 18-year-old Jadarrious Markell Sears of Macon are now charged with murder and criminal street gang activity.

UPDATE (2/24 9:17 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Keymarion Manor, who was in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon, has died.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Jones tells 41NBC Manor was pronounced dead at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

18-year-old Jordon Collins was also hospitalized Thursday.

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.) – Two men have been arrested for the shooting Thursday afternoon at Anthony Homes, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified 27-year-old Raymond Nottingham of Warner Robins and 18-year-old Jadarrious Markell Sears of Macon as two of the suspects involved in the shooting.



Raymond Nottingham Jadarrious Markell Sears

They were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. After the interview, they were both charged.

Nottingham is currently being held without bond, and charged with (4) counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, Parole Violation, and traffic charges.

Sears is also being held without bond. He’s charged with (4) counts of Aggravated Assault and Probation Violation-Misdemeanor.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation Is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two teens are injured after a shooting at the intersection of Wren Avenue and Heron Street on Thursday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a Shot Spotters alert and calls for assistance at the intersection. Witnesses report that there were two parties at the location who exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.

Atrium Navicent Health called BCSO to report that two males were at their facility receiving medical attention for their injuries. 18-year-old Jordon Collins is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old, Keymarion Manor, is listed in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or 1-877-68CRIME.