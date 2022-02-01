Suspect in skull mask commits armed robbery at Burger King on Pio Nono

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Burger King off Pio Nono Avenue was robbed by a suspect wearing all black and a skull mask at 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, The suspect entered the restaurant brandishing a gun and demanding that employees give him money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot, nobody was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes, and a skull mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.