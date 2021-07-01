Supreme Court upholds two election laws from Arizona, challengers say laws make it harder for minorities to vote

The court said state laws forbidding anyone but voters, family members or caregivers from turning in ballots and rejecting votes cast in the wrong precincts do not violate federal law.

(NBC News)- The Supreme Court has voted to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona. It was a 6-3 decision.

In the ruling issued Thursday, the court’s conservative majority said the restrictions did not target minority voters.

Critics argue the laws make it harder for minority groups to vote and that the decision further erodes the Voting Rights Act.

The court ruled that Arizona did not violate the Voting Rights Act when it passed a law allowing only voters, their family members and caregivers to gather and deliver completed ballots.

Justices also upheld a state policy requiring officials to throw out ballots cast in the wrong precincts.

Writing for the majority, Justice Alito said the state’s interest in election integrity justified the law, and rejected the suggestion the law affects minority voters disproportionately.

“It notes that not only are these kinds of laws immune from section two of the voting rights act because they’re just standard operating procedure but that there is no discriminatory intent here no clear intent to suppress the votes of minority voters,” Melissa Murray, law professor at New York University said.

In dissent, Justice Kagan said the court is weakening the Voting Rights Act.

Legal experts say today’s ruling will make it harder to challenge other voting limits put in place.