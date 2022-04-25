Superintendent Finalist for Bibb County School District tours schools

"I am a fan of Dr. Curtis Jones, I've been a fan of victory in progress for several years and I'm just excited about having the opportunity to follow his incredible progress."

Bibb County School District Sole Finalist for Superintendent Superintendent

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County School District will soon have a new Superintendent. In a school board meeting last week, board members voted 6-2 in favor to select Dr. Dan Sims as the sole finalist for the position.

On Monday, Dr. Sims was in town to tour schools in the district. Miller Middle Magnet was one stop on his list. Dr. Sims has been a apart of the education system for 27 years. As he prepares for the possibility of taking over as Superintendent, Dr. Sims says he has some bug shoes to fill.

“I am a fan of Dr. Curtis Jones, I’ve been a fan of victory in progress for several years and I’m just excited about having the opportunity to follow his incredible progress. I want to take that baton and move us from victory in progress (VIP) to more victory planned (MVP).”

Dr. Sims has worked in the Atlanta School system as an Associate Superintendent for over 6 years, where he helped increase the graduation rate.

“I believe in w-e, we, widening engagement. Every time that I would come into any setting in any school or any setting at the district level, it was about widening the engagement for everyone responsible for what we were trying to do,” said Dr. Sims.

He credits his achievements to extensive work of finding solutions by working with students one on one. Dr. Sims says he plans to the do the same for the Bibb County students, implementing #builtforbibb.

“I want every employee inside this city, every parent to be built to meet the needs of every single student.”

Viewed as an outsider in the community, Dr. Sims says he’s taking the extra steps and wants to get to know everyone in the school system.

“If you look at my resume everywhere I’ve been it demonstrates commitment. I get immersed on the community that I am in.”

According to the school district, Dr. Sims has to wait at least two weeks to officially be announced as Superintendent. That will be up for a vote at the next meeting.