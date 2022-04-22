Dr. Dan Sims named sole finalist for Bibb Schools Superintendent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School Board made the next step in the search for the school district’s next superintendent.

The School Board voted 6-2 Thursday night to name Dr. Dan Sims as the sole finalist for the superintendent opening. Dr. Sims currently serves as Associate Superintendent of Schools for the Atlanta Public School System.

Several people made public comments supporting the choice of an internal candidate. School Board Member Darryl Morton was one of the two “No” votes during a meeting Thursday. He says he would prefer an internal candidate as well.

“I rely on people who have expertise and passion to inform me about what the right choices are,” he said. “So please, if you have concerns, if this is something that bothers you, please contact your board members and let them know.”

We spoke with the Chief Communications Officer for the Bibb County School District, Stephanie Hartley, about the next steps.

“Where we go from here is that the board has to wait a minimum of 14 days before they can gather again and take a vote to officially appoint Dr. Sims as the superintendent for Bibb County School District,” she said.

Board President Dr. Thelma Dillard declined to speak on camera and referred us to Hartley for comments from the Board.

According to Hartley, Dr. Dillard advised other board members not to speak to media about the decision.

Dr. Curtis Jones, who has served as superintendent since 2015, is set to retire in June.

To learn more about Dr. Sims, you can visit the Bibb County School District’s website.