Sunshine is back in full today as temperatures begin warming trend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A ridging pattern is building into the jet stream, bringing high pressure and stable conditions with it.

Today

We had a few high level clouds move into the region early, allowing for some spectacular sunrises to kick off the month of March. Those clouds will be gone from almost all counties in the area by noon, only hanging around an hour or two more. Once they clear, there won’t be anymore clouds as we go through the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 70s today as winds come in from the west-northwest around 5 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the remaining daylight hours. Pollen levels, especially trees, will likely climb today as conditions are favorable for trees in bloom.

Overnight skies will remain clear as the winds shift to the northwest around 5 mph. Low temperatures around Middle Georgia will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow

The day will begin with clear skies and chilly temperatures, but the cold will quickly give way to warmth as temperatures cross 70 degrees by noon in most locations. Highs around the region will be in the mid to upper 70s, and only a couple of clouds may develop during the afternoon hours. Pollen levels will likely continue to rise. Winds will blow from the west at around 5-10 mph.

Overnight skies will remain clear as low temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s. Winds will come in from the northwest at about 5 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

Highs will return to the 80s Thursday afternoon for most of Middle Georgia, again under sunny skies. The heat and sun will continue into the weekend, however come Friday the winds will begin to shift towards the south, increasing the humidity in the Peach State. This will result in cloud fields forming in the afternoon as well as warmer overnight conditions. that pattern will carry through the weekend.

Rain will not enter the forecast again until next Monday at the earliest, though chances for thunderstorms will likely ramp up in the middle of next week.

