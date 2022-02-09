Sunshine is back in full swing for Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will keep the sunshine around Georgia for the next few days.

Today

Temperatures around Middle Georgia were at or below the freezing point basically everywhere to kick off the morning following a night of clear skies. The good news is that this morning was the coldest one of the week for Middle Georgia. Temperatures will warm pretty quickly as we head into the afternoon hours with much of the region eclipsing the 50 degree mark by noon. The wind will generally blow from the west today at about 5-10 mph for most of the region. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon. There will likely not be a single cloud in sky over the region throughout the afternoon today.

Overnight the skies will remain clear while the winds blow from the west at 5 mph. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s around the region leading into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies will hang around again as the warming trend continues. Most of the region will be in the 60s by noon tomorrow with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s across Middle Georgia. The winds will blow from the west at about 5-10 mph throughout the day. A couple of high level clouds may pass over the region during the afternoon, but overall sunshine will dominate.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear as the wind begins to shift towards the southwest. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s around the region.

Friday and Beyond

Sunny skies will stick around again on Friday with very little cloud cover expected. The high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will begin to break down leading into the weekend, however. The winds on Friday will blow from the southwest at about 5-10 mph with gusts up to about 15 mph. These will gradually add more heat and moisture to the Georgia atmosphere leading into the weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s around the region. Overnight cloud cover will begin to fill in a bit, but lows will still drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s across the board under partly cloudy skies. The wind will continue to blow from the southwest throughout the day as more cloud cover increases heading into the overnight hours. A shower or two will be possible overnight ahead of a cold front arriving early Sunday morning. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s around the region.

Sunday will see the most cloud cover of the week since Tuesday. Shower activity is likely early on with the cold front passing through ahead of the afternoon. High temperatures will respond by only reaching the mid to upper 50s around the region. With wind out of the northwest likely after the cold front passes temperatures will drop from there. Lows around Middle Georgia will return to sub freezing conditions in most locations following the cold front’s passing and a night of mostly clear skies.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).