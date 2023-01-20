Sunshine, cooler conditions return Friday





We are seeing clearing skies across Middle Georgia tonight, which will lead to cool conditions by early Friday morning.

Through the day Friday, we will see increasing cloud cover and highs in the 60s.

Winds stay elevated with gusts up to 15 mph during the afternoon.

Overall, Friday will be a really nice day…especially when compared to the rest of the forecast.



Most of Saturday should actually stay dry, but showers will start to increase during the evening hours.

Highs Saturday will only warm to the mid and upper 50s across Middle Georgia.

Rain will continue off and on through the day Sunday, with some places seeing over 1″ of rain during the weekend.



Monday should be relatively quiet before we see our next weather system push in during the middle of the week.

Highs will be hovering around normal for this time of year.

A few thunderstorms will be possible with this round of rain, so we will need to keep an eye on any severe threat as it gets closer.



Heavy rain is likely for parts of Georgia over the next 5 days, with some spots possibly seeing over 3″.

It is possible with the Tuesday/Wednesday round of rain that we could see some flooding, thanks to already saturated soils.



We will finally break out of our active pattern by the end of next week.

High pressure and sunshine will bring back quiet weather, as well as a prolonged cool down.