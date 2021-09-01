Sunshine and warmer temperatures will lead into Labor Day weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-Warmer conditions will return to Middle Georgia with Ida out of the picture.

Today

Tropical depression Ida has made its way into the Mid-Atlantic and its adverse impacts are leaving Georgia. A few showers and storms did linger from last night into this morning, but they were gone by sunrise. The sun is returning today as high pressure will begin to build over the southeastern US. Temperatures are going to quickly bounce back up to what they were before yesterday. At the same time, our rain chances are dropping thanks to the high pressure building in. With that being said, there will still be opportunities for convective PM thunderstorms thanks to excess heating. For today, high temperatures around Middle Georgia will climb back into the upper 80s with an abundance of sunshine early and more cloud cover late in the afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy outside in Ida’s wake. Expect mostly clear skies during the overn ight hours with lows in the upper 6os.

Tomorrow

Thursday may be the most pleasant day we have this week. Our rain chances will be at their lowest and not much cloud cover is anticipated. High temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80s with a few select locations climbing over the 90 degree mark. Unlike today, however, there is likely not going to be much of a breeze as all effects of Ida clear the state. Cloud cover should be minimal throughout much of the afternoon until a few stray showers fire up during the evening hours. With temperatures heating back up and minimal cloud cover, if you have outdoor plans make sure to wear plenty of sunblock! Tomorrow night expect low temperatures to be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. A shower or two could linger into the early overnight hours.

Friday and Labor Day Weekend

Cloud cover is expected to return to some degree on Friday, however rain chances should remain low aside from some spotty PM showers. Temperatures will continue to slowly climb, with more locations in Middle Georgia seeing highs eclipse the 90 degree mark. Relative humidity values will continue to be down a bit heading into the weekend, setting up for a fantastic last hoorah of summer for anyone wishing to barbecue or hit the pool one last time. Saturday will continue the trend: slightly warmer temperatures with slightly lower humidity under partly cloudy skies. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will still be a possibility as well. Come Sunday expect more cloud cover to fill in with a slight increase in rain chance as more moisture moves into the region. Widespread storm activity is looking like a possibility for Labor Day at this time.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).