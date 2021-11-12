Sunshine and cooler temps to end the week



Rain showers are moving into Middle Georgia this evening associated with a cold front, that will be cooling us off just a bit.

Behind the front we will see clearing skies and some dry air moving in just in time for sunrise.

Friday will be another nice day in the area, as full sunshine settles in for the day with highs in the upper 60s.



Overnight Friday a cold front will be moving through the area bringing a significant cool down by Saturday morning.

This front will be starting a trend of cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Also note that gusty winds will be likely through Saturday evening, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.



Next week will be staying cool both during the day and the night.

Lows will be dropping into the 30s for most of the week, with the potential for frost, especially Tuesday morning.