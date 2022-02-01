Sunny, warm weather returns Tuesday



We saw a return to warm and sunny weather to start the week, and that trend will continue into the middle of the week.

Winds will be gusting up to 15 mph by Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Highs will be warming to above average in the mid 60s with more warm days on the way.



We will start to see clouds increasing through the rest of the week ahead of our next big cold front.

Temperatures will be warming into the mid 70s by Thursday as rain chances start to increase as well.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, but right now doesn’t look like a major severe threat.

The main issue with this system will be heavy rain possible of 1-2″ from Thursday to Friday.

By Friday night we will be clearing out and cooling down a bit, but another round of showers is possible for the weekend.



A cut off low pressure will likely be moving into Middle Georgia over the weekend bringing some kind of rain.

It is also possible that with the cold air in place from the front that moves through Friday we could see some wintry precipitation.

We won’t really know for a few more days what we are in for, so for now expect scattered showers on Sunday.



The weekend forecast is a bit of a mess as cut off lows are pretty tricky this far out.

The big take away is that the weekend will be cooler with some rain chance.

Next week could have some lingering showers along with a minor warm up.