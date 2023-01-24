Sunny, cool weather continues Tuesday





High pressure has moved back into the area today, bringing clear skies to Middle Georgia.

We will be staying clear overnight, resulting in lows in the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will help us to warm to the upper 50s, but clouds will start to increase during the day on Tuesday.

This is ahead of our next storm system that will be moving in on Wednesday.



There are still a lot of questions about the available energy that will be in our area for storms on Wednesday, but regardless it will be windy.

A cold front will approach during the morning hours on Wednesday with storms as early as 6am.

The front will push through the area during the rest of the morning, with rain moving out by around noon.

As far as threats with these storms, the main issue will be damaging wind gusts.

There are some very strong mid and upper level winds that could make it down to the ground.

Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph, even outside of storms.

A brief tornado will be possible as well, mainly along the main line.

Make sure you are staying weather aware during the morning hours Wednesday.



The rest of the week will be quiet, but quiet chilly with highs in the low 50s.

By the weekend we will finally start warming back to the 60s, but more rain showers are possible by Sunday.