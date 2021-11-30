Sunny and warm weather returns this week



It was a cool day across Middle Georgia, behind a cold front that passed through yesterday.

Highs today only warmed to the low 60s for much of the area, but warmer weather is on the way for the week.

Highs pressure continues to hang out with us, keeping it clear and warming Macon back to the mid 60s.



In the upper levels, a ridge will start to develop, allowing more warm air back in the southeast.

What that means for us?

Highs by the end of the week will be back in the mid 70s and our lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Also of note, e are not expecting any rain until a stray shower is possible for the weekend.



A cold front will be pushing through on Saturday, but we are not expecting much in the way of rain.

A few showers are possible as the front passes through, but it will likely be very isolated.

Temps will slowly start falling behind the front, but expect mainly 60s for high temps next week.