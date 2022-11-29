Sunny and warm Tuesday, Storms return Wednesday



It was a beautiful day in Middle Georgia thanks to clear skies and warmer than normal high temps in the 70s.

Overnight we will once again be cooling into the 40s under clear skies.

Tuesday will be another nice day, with clouds slowly increasing during the afternoon.

Highs will still be warming to the 70s even with additional cloud cover.



Overnight and into Wednesday morning a strong frontal system will be approaching the area.

Severe storms are likely as the line moves through parts of Mississippi and Alabama, but expect a weakening trend as they move into Middle Georgia.

That being said, strong and even severe storms will still be possible starting early Wednesday.

Regarding timing, storms should start to push around midnight, but severe weather is more likely later.



The best chance for strong storms will be with the main line that will be moving from northwest to southeast.

This line should traverse the area between 6am and noon.

Most of the rain should be done for our area by the afternoon, with clearing Wednesday night.



As far as severe threats are concerned, the main impacts will be from gusty winds and heavy rain.

Winds could gust up to 40-60 mph in a few places, resulting a few downed trees.

We can’t rule out the potential for an isolated, brief tornado.

Make sure you have a way to get your severe weather warnings as the storms roll in on Wednesday.



Heavy rain will be possible, mainly in the northern half of the viewing area.

Some spots could see over 2″ of rainfall in a short period of time, so some urban and road flooding will be possible.



Once the storms move out on Wednesday, the forecast is smooth sailing into the weekend.

We will see a quick drop in temps on Thursday, but we should be back in the 70s by Saturday.