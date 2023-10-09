Sunny and mid 70s today!!!!

This morning was very chilly across middle Georgia a few locations even saw the upper 30s for overnight lows. Do not worry folks temperatures will quickly warm up as we head through the morning hours.

Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will gust out of the WSW at 10-13 mph.

Another chilly night is expected for the area, however not as cold as last night. We will see overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies.

As for tomorrow we will see temperatures back to normal in the low 80s with a bit more in the way of clouds. As we head into Wednesday rain chances return as we have a 30% chance of rain. This will increase to 50% for both Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from a half of inch to two inches of rain. The weekend is gonna be dry with temperatures in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.