Sunday shootings leave two men in the hospital

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings that took place Sunday.

Around 2:30pm deputies received a call from the Napier Avenue area of two men who were shot. The victims were taken to Atrium Health Navicent where they remain in stable condition.

Then around 9 p.m., the Macon-Bibb 911 center received a call that someone had fired shots into the front of the store of the Friendly Gus located on 4845 Ocmulgee East Boulevard. There were no injuries reported.

Both incidents are under investigation.