UPDATE: Statewide lookout for escaped Sumter County inmate

UPDATE: The Georgia Department of Corrections has sent out a public release calling for a statewide lookout for Germany. According to this most recent release, Germany was last seen wearing a state issued orange shirt and white pants with blue stripes. This post also adds to the description of Germany, adding that he has brown eyes and black hair. The Department of Correction’s release warns not to approach Germany, but instead to call 478-992-5111 if anyone spots him.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has also added photos of the stolen vehicle that Germany is suspected to have stolen.

Those pictures can be seen here:

AMERICUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on Monday morning asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle that an inmate from the Sumter County Correctional Institute is believed to have escaped in.

According to the alert, escaped inmate Rodriquez Germany is suspected to have taken a gray 2010 Honda Accord with a personalized license plate that says “BA1LEE” in the early hours of August 23, 2021.

Germany is described in the alert as being a 30 year-old black male, who is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 189 pounds. Germany is from Richmond County and was sentenced for Burglary and possession of meth and marijuana.

The alert ends by asking that anyone who sees Germany or the vehicle described calls the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094 or call 911.