Summertime heat is back

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Afternoon high temperatures are returning to the 90s in parts of Middle GA.

Today

Fall. When it first arrives each year in Georgia, it’s always just a teaser. That’s what our last cold front brought us late last week, and now a week later the humidity and heat are back once again. Typically in Georgia we will see 90s into October every fall, and then a major system in October will drop temperatures into the 60s and 70s and they’ll finally remain there. For today Middle Georgia residents can expect temperatures to top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will begin to fill in during the evening and overnight hours. These will be high level cirrus clouds coming in from the west. They won’t do much to limit the view of the night sky, but it’s enough to warm up low temperatures a few degrees. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the mid 60s for most of Middle GA.

The Last Day of September

The final day of the month will most certainly feel like summer. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s for about half of Middle GA while thin clouds hang overhead. In fact, Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. A couple of spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, though the majority of the region will stay dry. As for the cloud cover, the cirrus clouds wills stick around through the daylight hours before breaking up overnight heading into Friday. Humidity is also going to climb for the last day of the month; winds from the east will be bringing maritime air into the Peach State. Low temperatures will in turn continue to rise, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s.

The Weekend: The Start of October

While our current pattern will carry into the beginning of October, one thing will begin to change immediately with the flip of the Calendar: temperatures. It’s still going to be warm to start the new month, however a gradual cooling trend is likely heading into the first week of October. Humidity will be rising over the weekend as winds out of the southeast begin to bring warm, moist air into GA from the Atlantic. Cloud cover over the weekend will increase each day, with partly cloudy skies likely for the region beginning on Friday. Rain chances are going to rise heading into next week as well, especially once the surface winds shift out of the southwest on Monday.

Temperatures will level off into the first full week of October. A lo w pressure system and cold front will increase rain chances across Georgia early next week. This will also cool temperatures back down a bit heading into the middle of the week. Additionally, Hurricane Sam does not present a threat to the U.S. at this time. There are a couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic to watch in the near future, however. The month of October has seen deadly hurricanes make landfall in the US, with Hurricane Michael being a recent example.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).