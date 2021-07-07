Subway upgrades menu with new ingredients

(NBC News/CNN)- Subway is upgrading its ingredients and mobile app in a bid to bring back lapsed customers.

Starting July 13th, the company’s U.S. restaurants will offer nearly a dozen new or improved ingredients, as well as 10 revamped or original sandwiches.

The company says come next week, customers will see new and old items on the menu.

The multigrain and Italian loaves of bread will now taste different because of a new recipe.

The toppings will look different too.

The bacon will now be hickory-smoked, and the turkey and ham will be sliced more thinly.

Those who missed ordering the rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef will now be able to do so again.

And here is the best part: Subway will be giving away up to one million free sandwiches July 13th from 10 A.M to 12 P.M