Study shows Buc-ee’s brings in more money during holidays

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s been a little more than a year since Buc-ee’s opened its doors in Warner Robins. Whether you’re buying gas, buying a chopped brisket sandwich, or joining the fandom and buying a t-shirt, it has become a destination for locals and travelers.

That fandom brought Rex Warner to the store on Tuesday morning. He and his wife, along with their two dogs, were traveling from Florida to their home in Tennessee. He says they visited three Buc-ee’s locations in the last two weeks.

“Prices on the gas are good,” he said. “We like the store. There’s no tractor trailers to deal with.”

Kate Hogan, Warner Robins Director of Community and Economic Development, says Buc-ee’s is always busy, so she wanted to know just how busy it actually is.

Hogan reached out to the Traffic and Engineering Department and had them do a study during a normal week and a holiday week. The study revealed that between December 3 and December 10, Buc-ee’s saw an average of more than 7,300 cars per day. During the week of Christmas, December 22 through December 29, the store saw an average of more than 11,700 cars per day.

Hogan says those numbers are great for the local economy.

“So if you think about all those cars, they spend $80,” she said. “They fill up their tank, get a couple of snacks. That’s half a million dollars per day for Buc-ee’s.”

After adding the stop to their trip, Warner says they like the convenience Buc-ee’s provides.

“It’s been positive every time we stop,” he said. “We really like the gas prices. 30 cents cheaper than anywhere else, so you can’t beat that.

Hogan says the city is hoping to develop the area more, including adding a visitor center.

“We have an opportunity to make sure that area begins to develop,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for a gateway into our community.”

To look at the traffic study for yourself, click here.

Hogan says the visitor center continues to be a top priority for Mayor and council. They plan to discuss it in the coming months.