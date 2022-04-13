Student found with boxcutter and hammer after threatening local school online

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Tuesday, FBI agents notified leadership at Macon’s Academy for Classical Education that several online threats had been made against ACE and ACE students. The agents tracked the threat to an IP address of a student at the school. According to an email sent to parents by school Principal Laura Perkins, that student was absent from class but was located in a bathroom stall on campus in possession of a hammer and a box cutter. No one was injured.