Storms possible this weekend, staying hot

Summer time storms returned across Middle Georgia this afternoon, bringing some heavy rain and lightning to the area.

More storms are on the way for Saturday afternoon with a general set up like what we saw today.

Highs will be warming into the low 90’s and upper 80’s with continued high humidity.



A weak front will be pushing into the area on Sunday, limiting our thunderstorm chances.

You will still need to keep an eye on the skies if you have an outdoor activity Sunday, especially during the afternoon.



A cold front will be pushing into the area on Monday into Tuesday, which won’t be impacting our temperatures much immediately, but will help to keep our rain chances low.



Highs late next week will be cooling into the low 90’s with mostly dry conditions.

By Friday we will be keeping an eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring storms to our area by next weekend.