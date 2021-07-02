Storms likely Friday ahead of a nice weekend

Showers and storms held off for much of the day across Middle Georgia, but as per usual, returned this afternoon.

Showers will linger overnight ahead of our next cold front that moves in tomorrow.



As the cold front moves south, we will likely see just enough instability to get some storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

This rain will be the heaviest during the late morning/early afternoon depending on the timing of the front.

The best chance for storms will be in the initial line of rain, with more showers possible through the evening.

This isn’t necessarily saying that storms will keep the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration from happening, but it is possible.



The good news is that dry air will be filtering in behind the front, making for a comfortable weekend with lower humidity.

This will also help to keep our rain chances low for Saturday and Sunday, but allow our highs to warm into the 90s.



Next week will be staying unsettled with scattered showers and storms expected each day.

This forecast will be pretty malleable though, because we are going to need to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa and its impacts on our forecast.



Highs for next week will be staying pretty warm, mainly in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The big question mark on next week will be Tropical Storm Elsa.

Elsa is pushing quickly northwest and is right now forecast to head towards the Gulf of Mexico.

That is about all that we know right now, but be sure to stay tuned to the forecast through the weekend and into next week.