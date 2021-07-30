Stop the Violence parade happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The annual stop the violence parade will be taking place this year, despite being cancelled last year. According to the organizers the goal is to promote anti-violence, peace and unity.

Pastor Robert W. Hunnicutt and Queen N. Hayes from Covenant Life Cathedral say they just want everyone to take part in the event.

Local churches, organizations, businesses, individuals, law enforcement, and other government officials will all be present. They will be praying for the city and everyone who lives in the area.

“We reached out not just to our city or to our community, but to let everybody know, how do we stop the violence, let’s give them hope, we must have hope to be able to do something with the conflict of the violence,” said Pastor Hunnicutt.

Hayes says the parade came to her from a vision and she just wants the whole community to take part.

If you are looking to attend everyone will be meeting at the Burlington parking lot on Bloomfield road. The parade will start at 9 a.m. where everyone will travel down Bloomfield road and climax at Covenant Life Cathedral.

This years grand Marshall is Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

Organizers say they hope people will join the parade that has a strong message.