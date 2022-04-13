Staying warm Wednesday



We had another beautiful day in Middle Georgia with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Overnight we will continue to see our cloud cover increase and our lows stay mainly in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Tomorrow will start mostly cloudy with a bit of clearing by the afternoon.

The clouds won’t stop us from warming into the 80s by the afternoon, with winds gusting to 25 mph.

This is all ahead of our next cold front that will bring severe storms to our west.



This front will be pushing into Middle Georgia during the morning hours on Thursday bringing our next chance of rain.

The severe weather threat should be rather limited due to the timing of the front as well as a lack of better severe ingredients.

Regardless, expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day Thursday.

A level 1 threat is being forecast by the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday.

The main threats with storms Thursday will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.



Rain chances will be sticking around through the rest of the week across the area, with Friday likely being our driest day.

Storms will be possible through the weekend as well, thanks to a front that will be stalling for a while over Middle Georgia.

Highs for the weekend will be staying mainly in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

By next week we will see a cold front push through that should help to clear us out.

We will also be seeing a significant cool down to the low 70s.