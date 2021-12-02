Staying warm this week



It has been a nice day in Middle Georgia with highs in the 70s and upper 60s, as well as plentiful sunshine.

Through the rest of the week, warm air will be working its way back into the area.

Highs for both Thursday and Friday will be warming into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Lows for the weekend will be staying mainly in the 40s.



Dry weather will continue for the weekend, with more cloud cover possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler conditions will start to push in on Sunday, and by cooler I just mean low 70s.

A cold front (the first of a few for the week) will move in early Monday, bringing a chance for some showers and a cool down.

Cooler conditions and dry weather is expected for Tuesday, but this will be short lived.

Rain and storms will be possible by the middle of next week, associated with a potentially more potent cold front

Right now we are not expecting much in the way of a severe threat, but considering the time of the year, we are keeping a close eye on it.