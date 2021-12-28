Staying warm this week, rain returns midweek

It has been a warm day in Middle Georgia with highs once again make it to the 70s, even with continued cloud cover.

Overnight we will once again see patchy fog developing across the area and lingering into Tuesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will be warming into the mid and upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.

The breeze will begin to pick up by late morning with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but our rain chances will increase significantly the rest of the week.



Wednesday, a cold front will approach the southeast, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

To our west we will be closely watching for the potential of severe thunderstorms.

In Middle Georgia we won’t quite see the same threat for severe weather on Wednesday but scattered showers and storms will be possible through the day.

The rest of the week, including New Year’s Eve, will be staying pretty soggy with off and on rain chances.



The next chance for strong storms will be pushing in sometime Sunday.

This will finally bring an end to the unseasonably warm conditions, but it will also bring some gusty and stormy conditions.

It is pretty far out to really nail down a time or exact threats, but know that we are keeping an eye on it.

Behind the cold front that moves through on Sunday we will finally break out of our rainy pattern.

We will also be seeing a return of cold, dry air.