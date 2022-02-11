Staying warm this week



Temperatures made it back into the 70s this afternoon across Middle Georgia.

More 70s are on the way Friday, as high pressure continues to move closer to the area.

Sunshine will be hanging around as well, with just a few high clouds during the morning.



Saturday will be our last warm day for a little while, but clouds will start to increase by Saturday evening ahead of our next cold front.

The front will be moving in overnight and into early Sunday, bringing an end to our early spring temps.

Highs on Sunday will be limited to the mid 50s, even with full sunshine, so get ready for the cool down.

Sunshine and quiet weather will move back in for the start of the next week as we slowly warm up.



By the end of the week we will see a big jump in our temperatures and moisture.

Rain chances will start to increase Thursday of next week, with a chance of thunderstorms as well.

Although there will be thunderstorms, the main threat with storms Thursday and Friday is heavy rain.

