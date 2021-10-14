Staying dry and warm in Middle Georgia



It was another beautiful day in Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and summer-like temperatures.

We will continue that trend as an area of high pressure continues to block out any disturbances that are trying to head our way.

Expect highs in the mid 80s for the rest of the week, with a slight increase in moisture Friday.

By the weekend we will finally start to get a break from the heat, as high pressure breaks down and a cold front pushes east.

This cold front will bring a chance of rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm as it pushes through Saturday.

The latest models continue to speed up the progression of this front, putting the timing mainly in the morning.

Regardless of timing, most of Saturday should be nice with just the off chance of a shower.

Behind the front, clear skies will give way to much cooler conditions.

Not only will it be much cooler, with highs in the low 70s on Sunday, but humidity will take a steep drop.



This fall weather will continue into the start of next week as we slowly warm back close to normal for this time of year.

Still great weather if you are headed out to the fair any time this week.