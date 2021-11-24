Staying dry and cool Tuesday



It has been a sunny, but cool day in Middle Georgia, and we can expect another on the way for Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to hang around, but winds will be shifting to the east.

Highs will be warming a little bit, but don’t expect a significantly warmer day than it was today.

Overnight and into Thursday morning it will once again be pretty cold with lows dropping to around freezing.



Thanksgiving will be another beautiful day, with a few clouds possible through the day.

We will quickly warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon, and will also see a small increase in humidity.

An approaching cold front will bring an increase in our cloud cover through the evening.



The front will be pushing through during the morning hours on Black Friday, bringing a small chance of rain.

Rain chances should be done by Friday afternoon, as sunshine returns to the region.

The main impact from the front will be another cool down from mid 60s Thursday to upper 50s Friday.

Over the weekend, high pressure returns to Middle Georgia, which also means dry weather will resume.

Lows over the weekend will be pretty chilly, dropping into the mid 30s.