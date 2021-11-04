Staying cool with some clouds Thursday



Clouds have already started to move in across Middle Georgia tonight as rain stays mainly to our north.

This will be the general trend into Thursday as well.

The cloud cover and generally cooler air mass will result in highs that only warm to the low 60s and upper 50s, with cooler conditions farther north.

A few isolated showers are possible mainly north of Warner Robins during the morning hours.



By Friday we will turn our attention further south as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico begins to move across the Florida peninsula.

We will be on the northern periphery of rainfall, so expect a few showers, with the best chance of rain south of Warner Robins.

It will also be staying chilly Friday night, so be sure to grab some rain gear and a warm jacket if you are heading out.



Rain will be pushing out of the area Saturday with a few showers still possible in our southern counties.

Warmer weather makes a pretty quick comeback starting Sunday as we warm into the upper 60s.

70s are back for the first half of next week, but early models suggest rain returns by next weekend.