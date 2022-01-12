Staying cool and dry Wednesday



High pressure kept us clear and cool today across Middle Georgia with high temps limited to the low 50s.

Tonight we will continue to cool quickly into the 20s, which means we are in for a cold start Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will help us once again warm into the mid 50s, but we will see an increase in cloud cover by later in the afternoon.

Despite the increase in clouds, we are not expecting any rain through the rest of the work week.

We should be slowly warming up into the upper 50s through the week, with lows staying in the 30s.

The big question marks in the forecast move in for the weekend.



Saturday night and into Sunday morning we will be watching an area of low pressure moving up from the Gulf of Mexico.

This will bring in increased moisture and rain chances starting Saturday evening.

Now, where the questions will be coming in is with the cold air that will be pushing in with the system.

If we get the cold air to line up with the rain, it is possible we could see a wintry mix by Sunday morning.

This is a big “if”, because we live in the south and it is difficult to get these elements lined up.

Above is the model solution from the European model, which is a little more aggressive with the cold air, and would be a little more aggressive with potential icing.

Obviously an ice storm would be bad, which is why we are not pinning down a forecast quite yet.



This model solution is the American or GFS model, with keeps the alignment of precipitation and cold air further to the north.

This would also keep the icing and snow threat further north.

Regardless it is too early to be able to say what will happen, but we could potentially see some winter weather in Middle Georgia on Sunday.



Behind the wintry weather, we should see a cool week, with high temperatures well below normal.

Sunshine and high pressure will return to the area as well, making for a pretty quiet start to the weather week.