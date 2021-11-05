Staying cold Friday with some rain showers



It has been a cold day in Middle Georgia with mostly cloudy skies sticking around for most of the day, but rain held off for most of the da

We will also be seeing a system from the Gulf of Mexico push north, brining a chance of rain by the afternoon.



Overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, a cold rain will continue for areas mainly south of Macon.

We will continue to see temperatures overnight fall into the upper 40s, so if you are headed out Friday night bundle up and grab some rain gear.

Saturday continues our trend of cooler than normal days, but some sunshine is expected by Saturday afternoon.



High pressure will push back in on Sunday, allowing us to warm back into the upper 60s.

This will also effectively end our rain chances for a few days as temperatures return to normal.



Next week should be a mostly pleasant week, as highs warm back to the mid 70s and lows fall to the mid 40s.

Sunshine will be sticking around for much of the week, but storms are possible as early as Thursday.

It is too early to say with certainty, but right now there are signals we could see another cool down for next weekend.