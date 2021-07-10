State officials say Middle Georgia economy is improving

As of May this year, the unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle Georgia economy is improving as the pandemic comes to an end. We spoke with local representatives to find out their thoughts on why.

State Representative Miriam Paris says the economy is doing much better this year. She thanks the democrats for working with the Biden administration to pass the American Rescue Plan.

“This administration has taken charge since they’ve come into office and grabbed the bull by the horns,” Representative Paris said. “And pretty much brought us to a place where we’re at some sense of normalcy.”

State Senator Larry Walker credits the improving economy to vaccinations and fewer COVID cases. The Georgia vaccination rate is currently at 39 percent. He also thinks Governor Kemp took a balance and common sense approach to the pandemic.

“He did not totally shut down our economy like we see in some states like New York or California did. He tried to balance protection of livelihoods and lives,” Senator Walker said.

As of May this year, the unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent. That’s lower than the national average of 5.8 percent, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. We’ve heard complaints from several people having trouble getting in contact with unemployment offices. Representative Paris says the legislatures have gone as far as knocking on the door of the Department of Labor Office in Atlanta. She thinks the solution to the Labor Department problems is electing a new commissioner.

“If the legislators can’t get in touch with him then it’s even that much harder for the citizens to do that and I think that’s a tremendous error,” Representative Paris said.

Senator Walker says the issues with the unemployment office are frustrating. He says he would like to see the process run more smoothly.

“I’m not satisfied with the level of service we’re getting out of the department of labor and I’ve been frustrated like my constituents have been with that,” Senator Walker said.

The extra $300 in unemployment benefits ended June 26th. If you’re still having issues getting in contact with the unemployment office, you should reach out to your local representatives.