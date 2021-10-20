State legislators urge Medicaid expansion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — State Representative Matthew Wilson is calling on Governor Brian Kemp to expand Medicaid.

Representative Wilson joined Representative Miriam Paris for a press conference in Macon Tuesday.

In July, 67 state legislators co-signed a letter to Governor Kemp asking him to include Medicaid expansion in the upcoming special session.

Representative Wilson says the Biden Administration will not approve Governor Kemp’s partial Medicaid expansion. He explained the federal incentives of expanding Medicaid in Georgia.

“We would be able to give 500,000 Georgians instant access to healthcare,” he said. “At the same time it would be 100% paid for by the federal government. And not only that, Georgia would net $700 million and create 64,000 jobs.”

Representative Paris encourages people to contact their representatives to support Medicaid expansion. Special session starts November 3.