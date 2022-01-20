State government officials react to Voting Rights Bill not passing

Senator Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have been leading the national conversation on enhancing voting rights both in Georgia and across the country.

One of the major pieces of legislation they were hoping to advance failed to move forward Wednesday. The senate blocked the Voting Rights Bill by a 52-48 vote, and several local leaders were discouraged.

Georgia State Senator David Lucas of Macon says the outcome was not what he expected, but that it just means more work needs to be done moving forward.

“We’re going to have to keep working,” he said. “We have to deal with what laws they’ve put on the books for us to vote, but we also have to make sure that we turn out and vote. We have to change the dynamics. We have to elect folks who understand the history of this country.”

But what is the purpose of the bill?

“It was to try to make sure that whatever the voting outcome is in the election, that it’s not overturned by the state,” former Middle Georgia State University political science professor Dr. Brooke Miller said. “That the state can’t just decide not to certify election votes.”

Miller says another key point of the bill was to help eliminate voter suppression in state’s bigger counties.

Senator Lucas says voter suppression needs to be addressed moving forward.

“What you have is people of color are now going to be the majority of the public in the country, and we can’t get a law,” he said. “Republicans, they’re doing the same things again that hurt folks of color.”

The bill would have impacted voting requirements by expanding to require different forms of identification. The use of ballot boxes was also on the bill, which supporters argued would help decrease the spread of Covid-19.

Senator Lucas says it’s up to the younger population to make a change in the future.