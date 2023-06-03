Speed cameras to go live near Warner Robins schools

The cameras will take photos of license plates of any vehicle going 11 mph or over the posted limit.

Warner Robins Police Department adding moveable cameras throughout the city Movable Cameras

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Warner Robins Police Department announces the initial 45 day warning period for speed cameras near schools is over.

The department says there are speed cameras placed at Warner Robins High School, Lake Joy Elementary and Primary, Northside High School and Huntington Middle School.

In a news release sent to the 41NBC, Red Speed cameras near Northside High School and Huntington Middle School will be fully operational from June 5 through June 30. The initiative is to address speeding concerns in designated red zones, with additional cameras expected to be activated when the school year resumes.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the cameras will take photos of license plates of any vehicle going 11 mph or over the posted limit from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead says the cameras were placed near school districts to emphasize the importance of road safety, and the need to curb speeding.

“Our primary objective is to create a safe environment for our students and all community members,” said Chief Whitehead. “By deploying speed cameras near schools, we aim to deter speeding violations and encourage responsible driving habits.”

The Warner Robins Police Department says signs are posted near each camera’s location to inform drivers of a photo-enforced speed zone.

For more information regarding the speed camera program, call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378.